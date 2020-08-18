Advertisement

Man arrested in theft of guns from Lapeer County outdoors sports shop

MGN
MGN(KALB)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 24 firearms from a Lapeer County outdoors sports shop.

The man’s name was not released. The Lapeer County sheriff’s office says he faces federal charges. Detectives believe three men broke into the store late last week in Brown City.

The Detroit News reports Tuesday that sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered 22 of the stolen guns after a search warrant was executed in Saginaw.

Burglary tools and a weapon taken months earlier from a supermarket in Sanilac County’s Marlette also were recovered during the search in Saginaw.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Genesee Co. Sheriff’s deputy discusses decision to avoid lethal force after stabbing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man accused of stabbing the deputy has a history of mental illness. A local Judge is hopeful this case sheds light on the need for long term facilities in the state.

News

Mid michigan universities not holding back return to learn plans despite recent outbreaks at other schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Two mid Michigan universities say they will be moving forward with their return to learn plans, and have the necessary protocols in place should an outbreak occur.

State

Wisconsin man dies after fall from Upper Peninsula waterfall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Troopers arriving on the scene located the man in the water. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Back To School

Kettering University welcomed students back 6 weeks ago, only 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The university is already ahead of the game. They welcomed students back 6 weeks ago for either in person learning or virtual learning.

Latest News

State

Whitmer applies for $300 a week in additional unemployment pay for workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She applied for an additional $300 per week for unemployed Michigan workers retroactive to Aug. 1.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases remain down by nearly 50% from last week as testing slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 477 newly confirmed cases of the illness and 15 deaths on Tuesday.

News

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported.

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Flint boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when police were called.

National

Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Coronavirus

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said.