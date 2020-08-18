Man arrested in theft of guns from Lapeer County outdoors sports shop

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 24 firearms from a Lapeer County outdoors sports shop.

The man’s name was not released. The Lapeer County sheriff’s office says he faces federal charges. Detectives believe three men broke into the store late last week in Brown City.

The Detroit News reports Tuesday that sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered 22 of the stolen guns after a search warrant was executed in Saginaw.

Burglary tools and a weapon taken months earlier from a supermarket in Sanilac County’s Marlette also were recovered during the search in Saginaw.

