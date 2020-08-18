Michigan State tells students to stay home, begin the year with remote classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Just a week before students were set to move back to campus, Michigan State University is telling them to stay home.

Administrators announced that it’s too dangerous to return to campus this fall with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely,” the university said on Twitter.

While most classes were already being offered virtually, Michigan State will transition any in-person or hybrid classes to remote formats over the next two weeks. Refunds or credits will be issued to students who had already paid to live on-campus this fall.

Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind., also canceled all classes for two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak was reported on campus. Administrators say there were 147 positive tests since 12,000 students returned to campus this month.

Notre Dame students will be allowed to remain on campus in their dorms during the temporary shutdown.

