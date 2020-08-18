Advertisement

Mid michigan universities not holding back return to learn plans despite recent outbreaks at other schools

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University began the fall semester Monday and according to CMU President Bob Davies, most students are taking the pandemic seriously.

“I would say outside, 70 percent were still wearing the face mask, and socially distancing. And then going inside the facilities, 100 percent compliance. I was so pleased to see everyone wearing face masks,” he said.

Davies is aware of the COVID-19 outbreak at UNC-Chapel Hill. But he said at this time, there are no plans to deviate from their return to learn plans.

“We do have guidelines, protocols, practices when a student, a faculty or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, and so we’re able to contain when cases become positive, and we’ve had a couple positive cases since the pandemic started back in March,” Davies said.

Davies said the university is keeping students and staff in the loop of anything COVID-19 related.

It's the same story just a little east at Saginaw Valley State University, where students will be moving in starting next week.

“We are moving forward with our plans. We have been working hard at them for months. There are some advantages I think we have as an institution,” said university spokesman JJ Boehm.

Advantages like classroom modifications for social distancing and using plexiglass. Also, changes were made inside the residence halls. There was even a group of students that went through contract tracing training through Johns Hopkins University.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen more and more students coming back to campus. We’ve hosted several freshman orientation sessions on campus. All of those have gone smoothly and safely. And that is encouraging,” Boehm said.

