Advertisement

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Health department order exceeds state limits by imposing a 25-person limit on outdoor gatherings
More stringent restrictions on outdoor gatherings are in place around East Lansing to limit house parties near Michigan State University that could spread coronavirus.
More stringent restrictions on outdoor gatherings are in place around East Lansing to limit house parties near Michigan State University that could spread coronavirus.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ingham County Health Department is enacting more stringent limits on outdoor gatherings to cut down on the spread of coronavirus around Michigan State University this fall.

No more than 25 people will be allowed to gather outdoors in an area between the northern edge of campus to the south, Burcham Drive to the north, Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east. The area includes East Lansing’s downtown area.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said the restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place in definitely.

The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said. Health officials used a history of noise ordinance violations to determine the boundaries of the restricted area.

“Large social gatherings can easily become super-spreading events and fuel the coronavirus pandemic,” said Vail. “Over the summer, we have seen this happen across the state and even here in our community. We must do everything we can to prevent another large, local outbreak.”

Ingham County’s order exceeds state limits on outdoor gatherings, which currently allow up to 100 people as long as they practice social distancing and wear masks or face coverings.

Vail said coronavirus infections increased significantly among college-age adults over the summer and people age 20 to 29 years old currently comprise nearly one-third of Ingham County’s COVID-19 patients.

“While we are excited to welcome students back to the community, the only way to keep the community safe and our businesses open is to work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “By limiting the size of social gatherings, wearing masks in public spaces and following the other everyday preventative measures that public health officials have recommended, we can stay safe to stay open.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Coronavirus

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

Health

Smartphones working with pacemakers are saving lives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Nearly three million people worldwide have implanted electronic devices that they’ve never been able to track themselves … until now.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to coronavirus calls Trump ‘preexisting condition’ at DNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kristin Urquiza said she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 said dad believed Trump about virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kristin Urquiza says she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

National

Elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
An elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.