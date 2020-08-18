More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ingham County Health Department is enacting more stringent limits on outdoor gatherings to cut down on the spread of coronavirus around Michigan State University this fall.

No more than 25 people will be allowed to gather outdoors in an area between the northern edge of campus to the south, Burcham Drive to the north, Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east. The area includes East Lansing’s downtown area.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said the restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place in definitely.

The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said. Health officials used a history of noise ordinance violations to determine the boundaries of the restricted area.

“Large social gatherings can easily become super-spreading events and fuel the coronavirus pandemic,” said Vail. “Over the summer, we have seen this happen across the state and even here in our community. We must do everything we can to prevent another large, local outbreak.”

Ingham County’s order exceeds state limits on outdoor gatherings, which currently allow up to 100 people as long as they practice social distancing and wear masks or face coverings.

Vail said coronavirus infections increased significantly among college-age adults over the summer and people age 20 to 29 years old currently comprise nearly one-third of Ingham County’s COVID-19 patients.

“While we are excited to welcome students back to the community, the only way to keep the community safe and our businesses open is to work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “By limiting the size of social gatherings, wearing masks in public spaces and following the other everyday preventative measures that public health officials have recommended, we can stay safe to stay open.”

