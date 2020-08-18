New Michigan coronavirus cases remain down by nearly 50% from last week as testing slows

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported just under 800 new coronavirus cases a week ago, but fewer than 500 for the second straight day on Tuesday.

The decrease coincides with a nearly 50% reduction in testing compared to last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 477 newly confirmed cases of the illness and 15 deaths on Tuesday. The state now has confirmed a total of 93,662 cases of coronavirus and 6,340 deaths attributed to the illness.

The 465 new cases reported Monday and 477 new cases reported Tuesday are the smallest two-day increase in coronavirus statewide this month so far.

Nearly half of the deaths reported Tuesday -- seven -- were reported after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The slower growth of new coronavirus cases in Michigan on Monday and Tuesday coincides with the lowest two-day stretch of testing in over a month. Fewer than 20,000 coronavirus tests were completed statewide on Sunday and just over 22,000 were completed Monday.

July 12 and 13 were the last two days in a row with fewer than 22,000 coronavirus tests completed.

Even with the slower testing, the percentage of positive tests declined to a seven-week low on Monday. Only 2.71% of coronavirus tests completed Monday came back positive, which is the lowest since 2.55% was reported on June 30.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 639 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Monday. Of those, 89 were on ventilators and 176 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

The total number of hospitalizations is down from last week, but the numbers of coronavirus patients on ventilators and in intensive care both increased slightly.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 3,049 cases and 273 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 2,083 cases, 125 deaths and 1,171 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Arenac, 42 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 646 cases, 35 deaths and 428 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Clare, 81 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of two cases

Gladwin, 64 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 149 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 152 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 116 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 201 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 427 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 279 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 52 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 113 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 336 cases, 28 deaths and 266 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Tuscola, 346 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

