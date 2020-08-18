Advertisement

Payless opening 1st US store in November

The chain closed 2,100 stores last year
Payless is back and opening its first U.S. store in November.
Aug. 18, 2020
(CNN) – The discount shoe chain plans to open 300 to 400 standalone stores across the United States over the next few years.

The first new store will debut in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

After that, another 30 to 45 stores will open up early next year in Texas and other border states.

Last year, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time and shut down all its 2,100 locations across the country.

Payless reopened its website on Tuesday and is sticking with its theme of helping customers save money.

You can find shoes for as low as about $10 a pair.

And the company says it knows saving money is really important to people right now.

