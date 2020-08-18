Plenty of sun again today

A weak cold front exiting eastward will help to bring us some afternoon clouds and the chance for a spotty shower this afternoon, particularly for those further east. High pressure moving in clears skies back out, and gives us more sun to end the week. A warm front to the north will cause temperatures to increase to finish out the week.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, before turning light this evening. We’ll see some clouds this afternoon with a slight chance for a shower to pop up, but most will stay dry.

Tonight’s lows will be around 50! We’ll even see some mid 40s further north of the bay!

Temps rebound quickly tomorrow though with highs in the middle 70s. Then we’re back into the 80s to end the week! More sunshine is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before rain develops Saturday.

