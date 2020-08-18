Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

They have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died.

Back To School

Wearing face masks is nothing new for young leukemia patient

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Rowan says he can’t even remember when he started wearing a mask and he’s giving other kids advice for how they can get through it too.

News

Wearing face masks nothing new for young leukemia patient

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the headliners on a night that organizers emphasize a simple theme: Leadership matters.

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 38 minutes ago

State

Michigan State tells students to stay home, begin the year with remote classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Administrators announced that it’s too dangerous to return to campus this fall with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

National

Goodyear responds to zero-tolerance policy slide labeled by employee as discriminatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Local

Beaverton Schools will open face-to-face, poor internet will challenge virtual student

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terry Camp
Beaverton School families face pandemic, flooding and internet challenges as school begins on the last day of the month.