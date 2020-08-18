Advertisement

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

Firefighters rescued two people on ladders while residents helped rescue their neighbors
A 12-unit building at County Club Apartments in Flint was heavily damaged in an early morning fire.
A 12-unit building at County Club Apartments in Flint was heavily damaged in an early morning fire.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At least four to five residents were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at the Country Club Apartments complex in Flint on Tuesday.

Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire left a 12-unit building on Woodslea Drive in the complex heavily damaged and uninhabitable, according to Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the complex near the intersection of Dort Highway and Mohawk Avenue. Initial reports to Genesee County Central Dispatch indicated several people needed to be rescued from the building.

Clapper said firefighters used ladders to rescue two people while several others escaped the flames through windows broken out by fellow residents. Fire crews believe at least one person jumped from an upper floor to safety.

Several police officers and EMS crews assisted residents at the scene. Clapper praised residents for helping their neighbors get to safety before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Everyone did a great job,” he said. “Everything went well.”

Fire investigators were still working to determine what sparked the fire on Tuesday afternoon. Clapper said the fire appears to have originated in the center stairwell or in an apartment near the stairs.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
The Flint boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when police were called.

National

Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Coronavirus

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said.

News

17-year-old killed in rural Midland County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The teen went off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

News

Voters have alternatives to mailing in their ballot

Updated: 16 hours ago
With likely mail-in ballot delays, voters might need to turn to other options

News

FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
FCCA starts off their balanced school year with both virtual and face-to-face learning.

Politics

Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.

News

Michigan lieutenant governor shares thoughts on Whitmer's convention speech

Updated: 17 hours ago

Back To School

More families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As many districts continue to adapt their back to school plans, some families are turning to homeschooling as an option.