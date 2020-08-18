Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At least four to five residents were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at the Country Club Apartments complex in Flint on Tuesday.

Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire left a 12-unit building on Woodslea Drive in the complex heavily damaged and uninhabitable, according to Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the complex near the intersection of Dort Highway and Mohawk Avenue. Initial reports to Genesee County Central Dispatch indicated several people needed to be rescued from the building.

Clapper said firefighters used ladders to rescue two people while several others escaped the flames through windows broken out by fellow residents. Fire crews believe at least one person jumped from an upper floor to safety.

Several police officers and EMS crews assisted residents at the scene. Clapper praised residents for helping their neighbors get to safety before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Everyone did a great job,” he said. “Everything went well.”

Fire investigators were still working to determine what sparked the fire on Tuesday afternoon. Clapper said the fire appears to have originated in the center stairwell or in an apartment near the stairs.

