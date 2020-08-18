Advertisement

Smartphones working with pacemakers are saving lives

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you log onto your phone right now, what kind of information would you find? Your heart rate? How many steps you’ve taken? Or maybe you track how much sugar you eat? But what if you could also check your pacemaker? Nearly three million people worldwide have implanted electronic devices that they’ve never been able to track themselves … until now.

Millions of people need surgically implanted cardiac devices, like pacemakers, to keep them alive. Close monitoring of these devices is critical.

Khaldoun Tarakji, MD, MPH, associate section head of cardiac electrophysiology at Cleveland Clinic told Ivanhoe, “They say, well, I know, doc, I know that you’re receiving my data, but I have no idea whether this is truly happening or not.”

But now, Dr. Tarakji has found a way to put that power in your smartphone. It’s a first of a kind app called MyCareLink Heart.

“Other people have to have a monitor beside their bed to record it and they have to take it in, and have it read where mine can be read at any time,” shared bradycardia patient Erma Mercer.

“It outperformed all the existent technologies for remote monitoring,” explained Dr. Tarakji.

Bluetooth wireless telemetry and new-generation pacemakers transmit data from the heart to a phone or tablet, then directly to the doctor.

“And we found that with this new technology, the success rate was high as 94.6 percent,” elaborated Dr. Tarakji.

No matter where you are.

“I just feel so much safer and so much better,” exclaimed Erma Mercer. 

“We’re all attached to these devices. And this is not just for the care of the patient of today, but this is also for the care of the patient of tomorrow,” Dr. Tarakji explained.

While the MyCareLink Heart app improves outcomes for patients over other traditional methods of monitoring, the biggest challenge has been access to a smart device. To donate an old smartphone or tablet to someone in need consider logging on to sites like http://www.1millionproject.org/ or https://medicmobile.org/.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Using wartime strategies to save lives at home

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
It can be the toughest of situations, working on the wounded in a war zone or combat field hospital. The injuries can be devastating. Now, techniques used there are being incorporated back here at home. The result, more lives are being saved.

Coronavirus

McLaren Bay Region hospital imposes visitor restrictions

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
McLaren Bay Region is updating its visitor policy to allow only “necessary” people in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health

A new option for total ankle replacement

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now, a new design for one ankle replacement system means patients—even those with severe deformities have more options.

Health

EEE confirmed in a young Clare County horse

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An outbreak of the same mosquito-borne illness in Michigan last summer infected 10 people and was blamed for six deaths.

Latest News

Health

Life-changing immune help for those with down syndrome

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Each year 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States. These babies have an extra chromosome that can cause both mental and physical challenges, as well as autoimmune disorders that cause painful skin lesions, patchy bald spots and loss of skin color. Now, researchers are going beyond skin deep to help relieve some of these painful conditions.

Community

Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.

Community

Charges likely for suspected drug dealer in five fentanyl overdoses

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee Township Police Chief said two people died, one remains critical and two others are expected to be okay.

Health

West Nile Virus found in Saginaw County for 18th straight summer

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two mosquitoes captured in the county during routine monitoring in July were carrying West Nile virus, according to the commission.

Health

3D aneurysm repair from smartphones

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now, doctors are using the same technology in your smartphone to help guide them in the O.R. to treat aneurysms and save more lives.

Health

Trauma-centered yoga helping those with PTSD

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Yoga is helping those with PTSD.