Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Trump administration is making opening 850 more hunting and fishing opportunities across 2.3 million acres of federal land at 147 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the massive expansion in outdoor recreation on Tuesday morning at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County. He called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The announcement comes a month after President Donald Trump signed a massive conservation and recreation bill that will provide $20 billion for the next 10 years to care for America’s public lands. The administration also opened 1.4 million acres to hunting and fishing last year.

“We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists,” Bernhardt said in a statement.

See an online list of new hunting and fishing opportunities here and a map here. Some notable additions to hunting and fishing lands include Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge in Florida and Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming.

In Michigan, hunters will be able to seek migratory birds, small game and large game at the Jordan River National Fish Hatchery in Elmira.

“Hunting and fishing are a part of our American history, and we continue to ensure we provide opportunities for these activities which epitomize our American heritage,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. “Furthermore, we have maintained our commitment to promoting good government by reducing the regulatory burden by working with states to facilitate these outdoor activities.”

Tuesday’s announcement also includes changes to federal refuge hunting and fishing regulations that will allow them to match local and state regulations where they are located.

Hunting, fishing and outdoor sports create about $156 billion in economic activity around the U.S. every year.

Hunters and fishermen generated nearly $1 billion in federal excise taxes last year, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Those funds were distributed to all 50 states to help pay for conservation and recreation programs.

