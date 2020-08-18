Advertisement

Whitmer applies for $300 a week in additional unemployment pay for workers

The request is part of President Trump's executive order on Aug. 8
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After unemployed workers took a $600 per week pay cut in late July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal government to restore half of that for Michigan workers.

She applied for an additional $300 per week for unemployed Michigan workers retroactive to Aug. 1. The supplemental unemployment pay from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would nearly double Michigan’s maximum pay for $362 per week.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 8 to redirect $44 billion from FEMA disaster relief fund for unemployment pay with a maximum of $400 per week for each worker. However, state’s are required to match that by 25%.

Michigan’s existing $362 weekly payment maximum to workers counts as the required federal match. If approved, unemployed workers would receive the $300 weekly federal supplemental pay with their benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

More than 900,000 unemployed Michigan workers would be eligible for the $300 federal unemployment supplement. State and federal officials have not said how long the federal unemployment supplement will last.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

She again called on Congress and Trump to pass another economic stimulus package that provides financial assistance to states and unemployed workers.

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray said workers should continue filing their bi-weekly certifications as normal to receive jobless benefits. They will not need to contact the agency or make any changes to their account to receive the additional federal benefit.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases remain down by nearly 50% from last week as testing slows

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 477 newly confirmed cases of the illness and 15 deaths on Tuesday.

News

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported.

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Flint boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when police were called.

National

Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said.

News

17-year-old killed in rural Midland County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The teen went off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

News

Voters have alternatives to mailing in their ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
With likely mail-in ballot delays, voters might need to turn to other options

News

FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
FCCA starts off their balanced school year with both virtual and face-to-face learning.

Politics

Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.