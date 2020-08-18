Whitmer applies for $300 a week in additional unemployment pay for workers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After unemployed workers took a $600 per week pay cut in late July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal government to restore half of that for Michigan workers.

She applied for an additional $300 per week for unemployed Michigan workers retroactive to Aug. 1. The supplemental unemployment pay from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would nearly double Michigan’s maximum pay for $362 per week.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 8 to redirect $44 billion from FEMA disaster relief fund for unemployment pay with a maximum of $400 per week for each worker. However, state’s are required to match that by 25%.

Michigan’s existing $362 weekly payment maximum to workers counts as the required federal match. If approved, unemployed workers would receive the $300 weekly federal supplemental pay with their benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

More than 900,000 unemployed Michigan workers would be eligible for the $300 federal unemployment supplement. State and federal officials have not said how long the federal unemployment supplement will last.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

She again called on Congress and Trump to pass another economic stimulus package that provides financial assistance to states and unemployed workers.

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray said workers should continue filing their bi-weekly certifications as normal to receive jobless benefits. They will not need to contact the agency or make any changes to their account to receive the additional federal benefit.

