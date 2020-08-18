Advertisement

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday.

She will take part in a live press conference at 2 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

ABC12 will carry the press conference live on air and will livestream it at abc12.com. Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News First at Four, Five and Six on Wednesday evening.

Whitmer’s update comes after the smallest two-day increase in new coronavirus cases statewide since July so far this week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 500 new cases on Monday and Tuesday, which coincides with a steep drop in testing this week.

Michigan has tested the fewest people on Sunday and Monday than any other two-day stretch since July 12 and 13.

