Wisconsin man dies after fall from Upper Peninsula waterfall

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man died after falling off a waterfall in the western Upper Peninsula on Friday evening.

Michigan State Police say 39-year-old Ryan Kohnhorst of Merill, Wisconsin died after he fell from Presque Isle Falls in Gogebic County around 8:30 p.m. Central time Friday.

Troopers arriving on the scene located the man in the water. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police have not said how the man fell or released any information on the circumstances before the incident.

