Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

News

Burton firefighter union president among 17 nabbed by GHOST team

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Prosecutor explains slow pace of 64 GHOST cases in court

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Whitmer’s administration working on plans to reopen movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bowling alleys, gyms and some other businesses around Michigan are nearing five months since they were last allowed to serve customers.

Flint Water Emergency

Report: Major $600 million settlement coming in Flint water crisis lawsuits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A major announcement could be coming of a $600 million settlement in the ongoing Flint water crisis civil lawsuits.

Latest News

Crime

Prosecutor explains slow pace of 64 GHOST cases in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Prosecutor said only about 22-percent of the cases have made it all the way through the court system.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Back To School

Flint teacher hand delivers supplies to students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Typically she hands the supplies off at school; but, this year, with all classes online, she's bringing the supplies to her students' doorsteps.

Coronavirus

SVSU launches program aimed at slowing spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Students will begin moving into campus residence halls next week at Saginaw Valley State University. That also means there is the increased potential for spreading COVID-19. The university, though is already ahead of the game.

Back To School

Hemlock Schools start Monday, most families choosing face-to-face instruction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terry Camp
Hemlock Public Schools start classes on Monday with most returning to the classrooms in person.