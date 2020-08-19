Advertisement

Carrollton Public Schools delays in-person classes until October; will start online

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Carrollton Public Schools is the latest Mid-Michigan district switching to an entirely virtual start this fall.

In a letter to parents, officials say there is no way to have safe face-to-face instruction with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Saginaw area.

So the school year will start with all online classes on Sept. 8 and students will continue virtual classes through the first marking period, with ends on Oct. 30.

Carrollton school officials will monitor coronavirus trends around Saginaw over the next two months. If conditions allow, they hope to begin phasing in face-to-face instruction the first week of November.

Students and parents can begin picking up technology and supplies for online learning during the week of Aug. 31. A more detailed schedule for distributing items and orientation sessions are being planned before the school year starts.

