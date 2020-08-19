Advertisement

Customer Service at Flint City Hall reopens to public

Flint City Hall Reopens
By Regan Blissett
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/19/2020)

A sense of normalcy today at Flint City Hall.

The building has been closed to the public since mid-March but on Wednesday, the Customer Service Department and the Front Desk reopened for business.

It’s all a part of a planned, phased-in reopening. There are new safety measures in place: like limited capacity, social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations.

Masks are also required.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says this is a step in the right direction.

“This is the first step. This is a test step for a modified period of time. So we’re going to perfect this recipe for success to be able to have residents come in and engage their local government in a better and safer way,” said Neeley.

All other Flint offices remain closed to the public but they can be reached by phone and in certain cases, by appointment.

The red drop box at the front doors of Flint City Hall also will remain available. Residents are encouraged to to use it when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices.

The Customer Service department and front desk will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

