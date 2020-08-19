Flint pediatrician serves on state’s back to school council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Experts from across the state started meeting back in June to plan ahead for the new school year, and the uncertainty surrounding it. ABC12 News spoke with the only pediatrician to serve on the state’s ‘return to school council.’ She explains why she is an advocate for in-person learning, as long as it is done safely.

“I think that’s been the biggest challenge with everything that’s happened over the past few months, is just the change. The change with new information, the change of what’s safe, what’s the best recommendations,” says Dr. Gwendolyn Reyes.

Reyes is a pediatrician at Hurley Children’s Hospital and the medical director for Flint Community Schools’ Wellness Program.

“I was fortunate to be a part of the return to school council for Governor Whitmer,” says Dr. Reyes.

The 25-member council helped formulate the state’s guidelines for if and when students return to class.

For Dr. Reyes, the ideal situation would be to have children in the classroom.

“I think it can be done. It just takes resources and planning,” she says.

Reyes knows that planning can be a major challenge.

“The examples of schools that have gone back where there’s a lot of crowding and we’ve seen examples of busy hallways and such, we want to minimize that exposure that the children have to each other and the teachers have for the children, to keep them safe,” says Dr. Reyes.

As a doctor in Flint, she knows first-hand for many students, school is more than just learning different subjects.

“We know school is absolutely important for education, but there are so, so, so many other things that our kids get from school. They’re working on their development, their social and emotional skills, communication skills. For many of our kids, it’s the safest environment for them to be in,” says Dr. Reyes.

Many children also receive speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and other services through schools.

Reyes says students being back in school can happen with proper distancing, wearing facial coverings, and encouraging proper hygiene.

“Cohorting your children in the classrooms can be really helpful because then they’re only exposed to that one group of children. of course, the smaller the group the better,” says Dr. Reyes.

Bottom line, she says if in-person learning is an option in your district, going back is a family decision.

“This has to be a family decision. Every child has different risks. They may have other chronic medical conditions or other challenges in the family that will impact that decision. So a family really needs to think about what a school’s able to provide,” says Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Reyes continues to meet with the state’s back to school council, as doctors learn more about the coronavirus and how it spreads in children. She stresses for parents to be a role model for their kids, especially when it comes to wearing masks, so they are more comfortable with the idea when walking the school halls.

