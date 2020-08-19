Advertisement

Flint pediatrician serves on state’s back to school council

Dr. Reyes weighs in on sending students back to class
By Matt Barbour
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Experts from across the state started meeting back in June to plan ahead for the new school year, and the uncertainty surrounding it. ABC12 News spoke with the only pediatrician to serve on the state’s ‘return to school council.’ She explains why she is an advocate for in-person learning, as long as it is done safely.

“I think that’s been the biggest challenge with everything that’s happened over the past few months, is just the change. The change with new information, the change of what’s safe, what’s the best recommendations,” says Dr. Gwendolyn Reyes.

Reyes is a pediatrician at Hurley Children’s Hospital and the medical director for Flint Community Schools’ Wellness Program.

“I was fortunate to be a part of the return to school council for Governor Whitmer,” says Dr. Reyes.

The 25-member council helped formulate the state’s guidelines for if and when students return to class.

For Dr. Reyes, the ideal situation would be to have children in the classroom.

“I think it can be done. It just takes resources and planning,” she says.

Reyes knows that planning can be a major challenge.

“The examples of schools that have gone back where there’s a lot of crowding and we’ve seen examples of busy hallways and such, we want to minimize that exposure that the children have to each other and the teachers have for the children, to keep them safe,” says Dr. Reyes.

As a doctor in Flint, she knows first-hand for many students, school is more than just learning different subjects.

“We know school is absolutely important for education, but there are so, so, so many other things that our kids get from school. They’re working on their development, their social and emotional skills, communication skills. For many of our kids, it’s the safest environment for them to be in,” says Dr. Reyes.

Many children also receive speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and other services through schools.

Reyes says students being back in school can happen with proper distancing, wearing facial coverings, and encouraging proper hygiene.

“Cohorting your children in the classrooms can be really helpful because then they’re only exposed to that one group of children. of course, the smaller the group the better,” says Dr. Reyes.

Bottom line, she says if in-person learning is an option in your district, going back is a family decision.

“This has to be a family decision. Every child has different risks. They may have other chronic medical conditions or other challenges in the family that will impact that decision. So a family really needs to think about what a school’s able to provide,” says Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Reyes continues to meet with the state’s back to school council, as doctors learn more about the coronavirus and how it spreads in children. She stresses for parents to be a role model for their kids, especially when it comes to wearing masks, so they are more comfortable with the idea when walking the school halls.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Wearing face masks is nothing new for young leukemia patient

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Rowan says he can’t even remember when he started wearing a mask and he’s giving other kids advice for how they can get through it too.

State

Michigan State tells students to stay home, begin the year with remote classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Administrators announced that it’s too dangerous to return to campus this fall with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Beaverton Schools will open face-to-face, poor internet will challenge virtual student

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Terry Camp
Beaverton School families face pandemic, flooding and internet challenges as school begins on the last day of the month.

Back To School

Kettering University welcomed students back 6 weeks ago, only 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The university is already ahead of the game. They welcomed students back 6 weeks ago for either in person learning or virtual learning.

Latest News

News

FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
FCCA starts off their balanced school year with both virtual and face-to-face learning.

Back To School

More families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
As many districts continue to adapt their back to school plans, some families are turning to homeschooling as an option.

State

Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation to waive physical attendance and minimum instruction requirements to allow for remote classes.

Local

Merrill schools prepare for most students to return to classrooms

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Terry Camp
Merrill Community Schools prepare for students to return to classrooms on August 26th.

Home

MI house to take up school compromise following senate approval

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The Michigan Senate voted overwhelmingly to green light plans to put Michigan’s students back to work Saturday.

Back To School

Whitmer not planning to change guidance for school reopening plans

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn’t planning any changes to the statewide guidance for school administrators.