Flint police officer hits, critically injures bicyclist while responding to call

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A bicyclist was listed in critical condition after a Flint police officer hit him late Tuesday while responding to a call.

The officer was driving with lights and sirens activated to a high priority call involving a possible domestic assault with a weapon and a shooting around 10:30 p.m. when they collided with the bicyclist near the intersection of Court Street and Corunna Road, according to Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

The bicyclist was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Booth could not confirm the officer’s name, age, gender or years on the Flint Police Department on Wednesday morning. The officer has not been placed on administrative leave. He also wasn’t sure whether the bicyclist was wearing a helmet or reflective gear.

Michigan State Police will be handling the investigation into the crash.

