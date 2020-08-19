Flint teacher hand delivers supplies to students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/19/2020) - A group of 6th grade Flint students got a special surprise Wednesday.

Their teacher made a house call. And, she didn't come empty handed.

Every year, Potter Elementary teacher Karen Christian buys each one of her student supplies for the school year on her own dime.

“If we can make it just one day easier for them, it’s all worth it,” she said.

Typically she hands the supplies off at school; but, this year, with all classes online, she's bringing the supplies to her students' doorsteps.

Christian checked in with the parents and guardians of every one of her 24 students to confirm their addresses, making this very special delivery possible.

They each received a goody bag of supplies; and then, they got to pick out a book.

The two 6th grade students we met, Alexis and Jamarcus, said Mrs. Christian had perfect timing.

“I needed some supplies, like I was running out of pencils,” Alexis said.

And speaking of pencils, Mrs. Christian made sure she bought mechanical ones, so her students didn't have to worry about finding a sharpener.

She thought of everything!

“To drive to people’s, you know, kids` houses to drop off stuff that she bought with her own money because she cares about her kids and everything,” Jamarcus said made him feel special.

The 11-year-old added it was also fun just to see his teacher in person.

“It’s actually pretty nice to have someone care about you because if you don’t have somebody to care about you then you’ll feel lonely or like you’re useless to anybody,” he explained.

Christian is happy her students are able to see how much she loves them. She said she's enjoyed catching up with the students and their families face-to-face, too.

“Except for on Zoom, I haven’t seen them face-to-face since March,” Christian said. “So, it’s been a while. So, it`s nice to actually put eyes on them and know that they’re good and they’re safe and everything’s good.”

