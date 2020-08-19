Genesee County delegate fired up for Democratic National Convention

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight is the third night of the first ever virtual Democratic National Convention based in Wisconsin and one Genesee County man is following the proceedings closer than others.

Tuesday night’s vote to officially nominate former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for the party’s presidential ticket provided some unforgettable moments for Frank Burger, who is one of the convention delegates.

Burger is the former chairman of the Genesee County Democratic Party. As a public educator, it was Jill Biden’s address to the convention on Tuesday night that really hit home for him.

Burger was in Philidelphia for the 2016 Democratic National Convention watching for the historic moment when Sen. Hillary Clinton accepted the nomination to become the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, he will be watching history again, as Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the first woman of color to accept her party’s nomination for vice president.

