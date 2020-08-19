Advertisement

Gorgeous Wednesday Afternoon

Temps in the 70s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure across the Great Lakes will keep our winds generally light and keep us under a lot of sun for the next few days. The best place to run into a spotty shower today will be in the thumb. A warm front moves in to the north of us, shifting winds to the SW tomorrow and helping to bring in a little more heat and humidity.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most – closer to Lake Huron you’ll be closer to 70. Winds will be out of the N at 5mph or so through the afternoon before turning calm tonight. The majority of the area will see full sunshine all day long! In the thumb you’ll have a better chance at isolated showers.

Tonight skies clear with lows in the middle 50s.

That gives way to another day filled with sun tomorrow! We’ll be in the lower 80s Thursday before getting up near 90 Friday and Saturday!

