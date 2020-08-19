Advertisement

Hemlock Schools start Monday, most families choosing face-to-face instruction

Half of students will attend one day, the other half the next for the first two weeks
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Virtual or in-person?

Hemlock families have a few days left to decide.

The first day of class is Monday and the superintendent expect most student will opt for face-to-face instruction.

“We are expecting to have a majority of our students here face-to-face,” says Hemlock Schools superintendent Don Killingbeck.

Inside Hemlock Schools four buildings there is a lot of preparation taking place for the start of school on Monday. COVID-19 cases in the area have remained low. While Killingbeck expects about 90% of students and their families will choose in-person learning, not all of them will be in school Monday.

“We are going every other day, A-K (first letter of last name) is team Hemlock, and Team Husky is L-Z. Team Hemlock reports on Monday, Team Husky on Tuesday,” he says.

On the days students don’t report to school, they will do remote learning.

“We will have lesson plans, expectations, learning, obviously the first couple of days will be unique,” says Killingbeck.

Fridays will be remote learning for all. That will go on for two weeks, and then the following two weeks, all students will attend Monday through Thursday, while Friday’s remain remote learning. Those four weeks will then be evaluated to see what direction the district should take in October. A lot of PPE is in place in the schools.

“We bought 1,500 cloth masks that has a Husky on the face, very nice, one for every student and staff member,” says Killingbeck.

Sidewalks have been constructed outside Ling Elementary to help ease congestion.

“Students will go right from the parking lot, bus drop off, right into the classroom so they will avoid the hallways and intermingling altogether,” he says.

The district wants to hear from parents tonight on what the form of education they want for their children.

“As a school district we’ve taken every precaution to provide a safe and orderly environment, do we have all the answers, no, but I would encourage that each parent has to make a decision for themselves,” Killingbeck says.

