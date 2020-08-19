Advertisement

Hiker rescued after being stranded for 14 days in New Mexico

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to the determination of a father and his kids, a hiker is alive after being stranded for 14 days in the Santa Fe National Forest.

“I’m not sure he had more than a day or two left,” John Utsey said. He didn’t expect to launch a two-day rescue mission on Saturday when he took his kids on a hike.

His daughter was leading the pack when they heard something.

“I called her name and she didn’t answer, so I called her name really loud and then I heard her yell back to me from way up around the corner of the trail. … Then I heard somebody else answer from way off the trail,” Utsey said.

Twenty minutes of shouting back and forth, and scrambling 600 yards off the trail down a steep hillside, led the family to an injured man who told them he had been stranded for 14 days.

“I was like, ‘He needs help. I can’t carry him out,’” Utsey said.

Utsey and kids then hiked three miles to the trail head and called 911.

Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour. Armed with the exact GPS location of the hiker, given to them by Utsey, they headed out.

However, they couldn’t find the hiker and had to call off the search after eight hours.

“So, I’m laying there like, ‘This guy is still in the mountains,’” Utsey said. “So at 9 o’clock Sunday morning, I get up and put my hiking boots back on and hike back. And he was exactly where I left him.

Utsey called 911 again, this time waiting several hours for crews to arrive and ultimately leading two separate groups of rescuers to the man.

“Never have we found somebody who had been out for that long,” Capt. Nathan Garcia with the Santa Fe Fire Department said.

Garcia says the man injured his back while hiking and couldn't even stand up. He went more than a week without food, surviving off of his filtering water bottle.

“He wiggled his way to the stream. He would drink water from the stream, then wiggle his way away from the stream at nightfall because of the colder temperature the stream brought,” Utsey said.

The hiker's body temperature was so low when crews found him they made a fire to warm him up before wrapping him in blankets and carrying him out.

The man was taken to a Santa Fe hospital, where he is recovering.

“He had the will to survive, for sure,” Utsey said.

Copyright 2020 KRQE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National

Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Hiker rescued after being stranded for 14 days in New Mexico

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The man injured his back while hiking and couldn't even stand up. He went more than a week without food, surviving off of his filtering water bottle.

National Politics

Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000, has died. He was 92.

Latest News

Back To School

Whitmer provides $65 million to Michigan schools for remote learning technology

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan schools are receiving $60 million in federal funding to help provide adequate technology for remote learning, especially geared toward low-income school districts.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

GHOST team arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team announced 17 more arrests.