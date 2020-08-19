Advertisement

Information sought about plane that flew under Mighty Mac

Looking towards the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City. (WLUC photo)
Looking towards the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City. (WLUC photo) (WLUC)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Gary Demers called it “extremely reckless behavior.” Demers said it put everyone who was on the bridge at risk.

A Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video.

Reckless operation of an aircraft is a misdemeanor under state law. Anyone with information can call state police at 906-643-7582.

