JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Mostly to partly sunny skies once again held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. A fresh northerly wind did hold temperatures at below average levels for the day. Highs for the day averaged in the middle 70s – a bit below “normal,” but certainly in the comfort zone. With clear skies and light & variable winds, there will be a hint of autumn in the air early Wednesday morning as readings bottom out in the upper 40s.

The Wednesday through Friday stretch will feature warming as the trend. We should see a decent amount of sunshine across the ABC12 viewing area as highs climb through the middle 70s Wednesday. It looks like 80s will be a good bet as we close out the workweek. Most of us will stay dry too. The exceptions may be in the Thumb Wednesday where a few sprinkles may pop up, and across the northern parts of the area Thursday where a few widely scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will cruise into the 80s. We will begin the day with bright sunshine. During the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase. By day’s end, some showers will be a possibility. We will have a better chance of showers and thundershowers for Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will retreat to around the 80-degree mark with a good bit of humidity hanging in the air. - JR