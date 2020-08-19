JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

There was a hint of fall in the air early Wednesday morning. While most of Mid-Michigan saw readings range from the 40s, to around 50, there were a few spots that saw lows in the 30s! Houghton Lake dipped to 39-degrees, while Roscommon bottomed-out at 36. Temperatures early Thursday morning will again be below average, but most of us will stay in the 50s.

While it felt a little like fall Wednesday morning, summer will definitely make a comeback for the rest of the week and the weekend. With a decent amount of sunshine, and with winds clocking to the southwest, high temperatures will easily push to above average levels. Highs Thursday will move into the lower, to middle 80s. For Friday, we will be looking at highs moving into the upper 80s.

The weekend will remain quite warm, and the humidity will increase a little bit too. We may see a few showers pop up on Saturday. There will be a little better chance of a shower or thundershower on Sunday. Having said that, nothing heavy, nor day-long is expected. With partly sunny skies, and with west-southwesterly winds prevailing, highs for the weekend will range from the upper 80s, to around 90. - JR