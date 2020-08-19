Mid-Michigan freshman reacts to beginning her first semester at MSU from home

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/18/2020) - Major developments in the last few days for colleges and universities around the country.

Michigan State University joins the latest list, telling students to stay home. Administrators say it’s too dangerous to return to campus this fall with the ongoing pandemic.

This coming just a few weeks before thousands of students planned to move into their dorms. The coronavirus pandemic already cost the Class of 2020 their prom, graduation, and last goodbyes.

Now, Michigan State University is the first major university in the state to add more to that list, shifting all classes online and asking students to stay home.

“What I was most excited for was meeting new people because living in Linden, it’s a small community, and I have my group of friends, which is amazing. I love them, but it was going to be really nice to be able to get out there and do a lot of different things that I’m not able to here like join different clubs and just meet a lot of new people,” Madeline Medich said.

Medich is an incoming freshman from Linden, excited to start her Lyman Briggs science program at MSU.

Still, she’s not the only one who was ready to see life back on campus after a long summer.

“The energy that happens is amazing when the students come back all excited, especially freshman who it’s their first experience away from home. Hearing the marching band on campus and the drum line and screams of the fight song. Those sorts of things you look forward to every year, and so it’s definitely going to be an emptier feeling for sure this fall,” Bob Gould said.

Gould is a broadcast journalism instructor at MSU. One of his three classes includes teaching freshmen about storytelling using their phones. To his freshmen, to Medich, and to all others in the same boat...

“Just hang in there. This group has been really resilient. If they’re freshman, they had a rough senior year, and here’s one thing I will say, and that is it is okay to be sad. It’s okay to be disappointed, but it’s kind of how you rise up and move forward with it will be the mark of somebody really great,” Gould said.

Even though she won’t be going to campus in the fall, Medich is hopeful that time will come in the spring.

“Hopefully things open up, and we’re able to go onto campus and really just have the college experience we were all expecting before 2020 hit,” Medich said.

To read the full letter from the University’s president, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.