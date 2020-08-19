Advertisement

Midland rally celebrates Michigan police officers endorsement of President Trump

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - As Democrats take the national stage at the Democratic National Convention, a rally in Midland was shining a light on the state’s largest police group endorsing President Donald Trump.

Michigan Trump Victory hosted a cops for Trump meet up and brought in former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to help recruit volunteers to help re-elect the president.

Schuette said cops support Trump because they can always count on him to stand with law enforcement officers and first responders.

“President Trump and Republicans want to provide safety and security to first responders and law enforcement. That’s why they are supportive of Trump,” he said. “And they are opposed to the Democrats defunding. That would threaten security in Michigan and America.”

The Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed Trump last month.

