More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - More than a half-ton of marijuana has been found in a commercial truck attempting to cross into Michigan from Canada via the Blue Water Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the truck’s records indicated it was hauling office furniture to various locations in Michigan. Officers found more than 1,114 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes.

Authorities have seized more than 4,400 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across Michigan since March. The Blue Water Bridge spans the St. Clair River and connects Port Huron, Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.