MSU student stuck in 12 month housing lease, hopeful landlord will cut her break

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An MSU student is hoping her landlord will cut her a break in rent after the university announced all classes will begin online and students will not be moving into residence halls.

“They haven’t said anything to us, so as of right now we’re moving in,” said sophomore Faelan O’Brien.

O’Brien signed a lease last October to live in a house off campus with three other girls starting the end of this month. Then she got wind that all classes will be online to start the school year yesterday.

“Like I was shocked, but at the same time, I had been seeing what was going on with Chapel Hill and stuff, that they had moved in a week ago and were already getting sent home, and so I kind of anticipated it,” O’Brien said.

O’brien’s classes were already online to begin with, but now that the entire university is starting online and she hopes it’s only temporary.

“It’s not ideal to be paying full rent and be living in East Lansing, but you’re not getting the college experience. Like I haven’t even had a real full year of college yet and by the time I do, I’ll already be an upper classmen,” she said.

And it's because that entire college experience will be missing at least to start the year, O'Brien believes landlords should cut their renters some slack.

"We'll be there, because we have to be paying, and as far as I know and as far as they've told us, there's not a way we will be getting out of it."

We reached out to several property management companies in the East Lansing area for comment and we heard back from one. Spiridakos Property Management said they will be enforcing their contracts and lease terms, despite the university’s move to start classes online and not allow students to move into residence halls.

