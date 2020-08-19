Advertisement

Whitmer explains how much her Democratic National Convention address meant

By Dawn Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her address supporting former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday and then talked about how much that moment meant to her.

She said it was an honor to address the convention and discuss Michigan values.

“Hello America, I’m Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- or as Donald Trump calls me, ‘that woman from Michigan,‘” Whitmer said to start her remarks.

Whitmer delivered her four-minute remarks virtually from Lansing and used the moment in the national spotlight to highlight her home state.

“A chance to really talk about a Biden-Harris potential administration to talk about Joe Biden’s commitment to Michigan and to Michigan autoworkers,” she said of her speech. “But for Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s help in 2009, Michigan could be a very different place. A lot of jobs lost. But they helped save the auto industry and so we wanted to recognize that.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Democratic National Convention is very unconventional -- a virtual event.

“I was in Denver in Mile High Stadium when Barack Obama accepted the nomination and we watched Hillary Clinton take the nomination four years ago,” Whitmer said. “And to be in a convention hall with the energy and the music and the noise, it’s really energizing.”

She gave her speech alone in a dark and quiet room. As she tried to loosen up before the address, she used an expletive while comparing this week to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

“A lighthearted joke that was just for the benefit of those in the room and yet someone captured it and broadcasted it,” Whitmer said. “It was just a lighthearted joke.”

