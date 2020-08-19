Whitmer provides $65 million to Michigan schools for remote learning technology

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan schools are receiving $65 million in federal funding to help provide adequate technology for remote learning, especially geared toward low-income school districts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund on Wednesday, which helps economically disadvantaged districts to remove technological barriers from education. The funding comes from Michigan’s share of the CARES Act.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and approach the start of the new school year, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our students, educators, and support staff,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help us do just that, and ensure crucial support for our schools, whether it’s helping schools access PPE and cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impacts of learning loss in districts that need it most.”

About $60 million of the funding Whitmer announced on Wednesday will go to school districts based on the number of students in high-need groups, such as low income families, special education students and English language learners.

Schools with more than half of students meeting one of those criteria are eligible for the GEER funding. The money can be spent on the following goals:

Connectivity for devices, internet access and access to remote services.

Student mental health services.

Programs to address learning loss over the extended summer break.

Learning programs outside the school day.

Remote learning materials and training.

Teacher training and curriculum.

Other health, safety and wellness needs required or recommended in the MI Return to School Roadmap.

Whitmer announced an additional $5.4 million of funding for other statewide mental health, public television, teacher professional learning practices and Early On programs to reach infants and toddlers with remote early interventions.

