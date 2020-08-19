Advertisement

Whitmer’s administration working on plans to reopen movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms

An announcement is possible next week allowing them to reopen
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and some other businesses around Michigan are nearing five months since they were last allowed to serve customers.

That could change as early as next week, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She has allowed many businesses around the state to reopen since they were closed in March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. But she still has concerns about bowling alleys, gyms and other indoor businesses spreading coronavirus.

Trade groups representing bowling alleys and gyms have filed lawsuits seeking court orders that would let them reopen.

Whitmer said on Wednesday that she is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to compile a list of every business that remains completely closed. She asked the department to conduct risk mitigation assessments of those businesses for spreading coronavirus.

They are looking into what steps would be necessary for those businesses to reopen and serve customers without causing an increase in coronavirus activity in their communities. Whitmer said she plans to make an announcement as early as next week about plans for the businesses.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Coronavirus

SVSU launches program aimed at slowing spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Students will begin moving into campus residence halls next week at Saginaw Valley State University. That also means there is the increased potential for spreading COVID-19. The university, though is already ahead of the game.

News

MSU student stuck in 12 month housing lease, hopeful landlord will cut her break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
An MSU student is hoping her landlord will cut her a break in rent after the university announced all classes will begin online and students will not be moving into residence halls.

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Top state health official working on coronavirus vaccine distribution plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the vaccine will go to the most vulnerable populations and essential workers first.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.

National Politics

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

Coronavirus

Michigan remains at coronavirus plateau, but Whitmer not planning to remove State of Emergency

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said the State of Emergency may remain in place until a vaccine is approved and widely distributed in Michigan.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.