Whitmer’s administration working on plans to reopen movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and some other businesses around Michigan are nearing five months since they were last allowed to serve customers.

That could change as early as next week, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She has allowed many businesses around the state to reopen since they were closed in March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. But she still has concerns about bowling alleys, gyms and other indoor businesses spreading coronavirus.

Trade groups representing bowling alleys and gyms have filed lawsuits seeking court orders that would let them reopen.

Whitmer said on Wednesday that she is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to compile a list of every business that remains completely closed. She asked the department to conduct risk mitigation assessments of those businesses for spreading coronavirus.

They are looking into what steps would be necessary for those businesses to reopen and serve customers without causing an increase in coronavirus activity in their communities. Whitmer said she plans to make an announcement as early as next week about plans for the businesses.

