Advertisement

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.
The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.(U.S. Department of Defense via CNN)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is asking for help in locating a 23-year-old soldier based at Fort Hood in Texas.

The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

Family members reported Fernandes missing Wednesday.

They told police that Fernandes' staff sergeant was the last person to see him, when he dropped Fernandes off at home Monday night.

Fort Hood has come under scrutiny recently, after at least eight soldiers died since the start of the year.

Last month, an independent review panel was formed to investigate the "command climate and culture" at Fort Hood.

This after the killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen gained national attention this summer.

Guillen disappeared in April, and her remains were found in a shallow grave June 30.

A soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance killed himself after police confronted him.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

National

House votes Saturday to fund USPS

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
House lawmakers passed a bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service but it's expected to hit a roadblock once it reaches the Senate.

National

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

Latest News

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

National

2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the missing crew members.

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.