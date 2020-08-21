Anytime Fitness in Grand Blanc Township shut down after reopening

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Anytime Fitness reopened for a while, but the two Grand Blanc Township gyms are closed again under orders from Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers remain closed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions, but they are allowed to host outdoor workouts.

The two Anytime Fitness gyms in Grand Blanc Township, which are under the same ownership, started welcoming members back into their facility in June.

Two letters are posted to the door at one of the locations: One is from the gym saying they’ve been open for 65 days with zero COVID-19 cases and the other is from Leyton mandating that they close.

Now the parking lot remains empty, the blinds are shut and the doors remain locked at the Anytime Fitness gyms on Hill Road and on Saginaw Road.

The owner said virtual workouts and outside classes weren’t enough to spare them the financial burden, so they reopened despite the executive order to offset the potential of financial ruin. Leyton was first made aware the gym was open after someone in the community complained.

“I wrote a letter, which was hand delivered to the ownership of the gym, indicating that under the governor’s executive order, gyms in our region could not be open and that they needed to cease and desist if you will, which is a fancy legal jargon for shut down,” said Leyton.

Breaking a sweat inside the gym is now put on hold. The gym closed their doors on Aug. 19 and they are claiming they had zero COVID-19 cases, but ABC12 could not independently confirm this claim.

Ann Haney is a gym member and she says it’s the cleanest gym around.

“Everybody’s wiping down the machines before and after they use them. Everybody’s being courteous, there’s no crowds in there,” said Haney.

Inside the gym, members were required to wipe down equipment before and after use and equipment were social “fitnessing.” No matter how clean they kept it, they were still allowing people inside against the governor’s orders.

Owners face a $500 fine and a 93-day jail sentence if they do not comply.

“Since this started back in March, I’ve been tasked with enforcing the governor’s executive orders in Genesee County. We haven’t charged anybody because we’ve had communication with people and I think that’s the best way to go,” said Leyton.

He wishes all gyms could reopen, but the governor’s executive order is the law.

Whitmer has not said when gyms in Mid-Michigan can reopen, but she indicated earlier this week that her administration is considering the possibility soon. Anytime Fitness says that billing will stop ASAP and they will make up for any lost time.

Read the Anytime Fitness owner’s full statement here:

We’ve spent 13 years building our business in Grand Blanc. We complied with the order initially not knowing how long we would be required to stay closed. As the weeks turned into months we applied for loans and borrowed money from family to be able to continue to pay our landlords. We had been approved for an SBA loan but still to this day haven’t received any funds. As the rest of the world re-opened we sat by waiting. We planned our reopening on 6/15/20 as many other gyms had. With no guidance given by the Governor, we took it upon ourselves to monitor capacity, block off every other piece of equipment to aid in social distancing, asked members to clean their equipment both before and after use. We provided masks at the door and cleaners, wipes and hand sanitizer everywhere. We successfully remained open for over 2 months with over one hundred visitors per day at each location and NO COVID cases whatsoever. Not only did I open to offset the potential of financial ruin caused by the excessive shut down, I felt a responsibility to my members and our community. They need us as much as we need them. We are ESSENTIAL and every business should be allowed to open with guidance and restrictions at this point. I personally as a mom of 5 need regular exercise. I want to be healthy and strong and live a long life for my children. The members were so grateful to come back. Many had experienced weight gain and depression during quarantine or needed to exercise to combat other health conditions. I’m so sad that they aren’t allowed to take care of themselves by using our or ANY fitness facility. Opening gyms isn’t just about vanity as some may believe....it’s about our sanity.

