Appeals court upholds Whitmer’s authority to issue coronavirus orders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has the full authority to issue orders and continue a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

The court says Whitmer’s authority under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act allows her orders and the ongoing State of Emergency to remain in place. Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature filed the lawsuit seeking to trim Whitmer’s powers.

“This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives,” said Whitmer’s press secretary, Tiffany Brown. “We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus.”

Whitmer has issued nearly 170 orders since March related to the coronavirus pandemic and extended a statewide State of Emergency until Sept. 14. Although, she recently indicated the State of Emergency may remain in place until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

Republicans believe Whitmer has overstepped her authority and abused to her power to make orders than hurt businesses and damage the economy without any legislative oversight. The plan to appeal Friday’s 2-1 ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court.

