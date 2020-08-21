Back to the Bricks donates $4,300+ to Whaley Children’s Center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A big sigh of relief came in the form of a big check for Whaley Children’s Center on Friday.

Back to the Bricks donated more than $4,300 to help the organization. Whaley’s CEO says this couldn’t have come at a better time.

The organization is down more than $500,000 in donations this year. Because of COVID-19, they’ve canceled all of their big fundraisers, so this latest donation will go a long way to giving more than 40 kids a sense of normal.

“Four thousand dollars is a month worth of food for my kids. That’s a huge impact on us,” said Whaley President and CEO Mindy Williams. “This money will help make Whaley a home. So, it’s ice cream social on Sundays or help get back to school supplies.”

Whaley says they’re always looking for community support. Donations can be made on the organization’s website.

