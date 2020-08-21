Boy, 11, dies in sand dune collapse in Upper Peninsula

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A sand dune collapsed, killing an 11-year-old boy who was digging near Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police troopers tried to revive the boy but were unsuccessful.

The incident occurred Friday in Alger County’s Au Train Township. Police say the boy and his family were from outside Michigan.

