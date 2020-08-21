Advertisement

‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man’s mural honors 5-year-old who was fatally shot

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural Aug. 14, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

More than $815,000 had been raised for the family by Friday through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

National

House votes Saturday to fund USPS

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
House lawmakers passed a bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service but it's expected to hit a roadblock once it reaches the Senate.

National

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

Latest News

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

National

2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the missing crew members.

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.