Davison Community Schools changing extra-curricular activities for coronavirus

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Most school districts in Michigan continue to adapt and change their back to school plans while many will continue to evolve during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them, Davison Community Schools has made a number of changes to keep students healthy and safe.

For schools, a lot of the focus over the summer has been on the classroom setting and how the learning experience will change. Of course that’s critical, but school has many additional aspects outside of just the school work.

Extra-curricular activities are a huge part of the school experience -- not just sports, but clubs and organizations.

Davison Community Schools will allow some clubs to continue that can meet the requirements of the executive orders given by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but sadly that means not every group or club will be able to gather this year.

“We’d like those to participate, but because they’re not essential school functions, we have to follow a different set of rules,” said Davison Superintendent Kevin Brown. “If they are indoors, we have to limit it to 10 people. Outdoors, we have a little more leeway. So some of those clubs and activities won’t continue, but some may it really depends on if we can meet the criteria depending on the phase were in.”

Brown said he plans to continue reassessing each group and club individually to determine how they can safely continue through the school year, as the district recognizes them as a major part of a students social development skills.

