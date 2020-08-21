Advertisement

Extra unemployment pay approved for Michigan workers

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed Michigan workers will receive an additional $300 per week retroactive to Aug. 1.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the supplemental unemployment pay on Friday. The extra pay is half of the $600 weekly bonus that expired on July 27 but nearly doubles Michigan’s top weekly unemployment benefit of $362.

Officials are not sure how long the $300 additional weekly benefit will last.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

About 910,000 Michigan workers collecting unemployment pay are eligible for the additional $300 weekly benefit.

“My dad was living with us and he was very ill and had cancer. And we were taking care of him, so being able to receive unemployment benefits while taking care of my dad was a huge help,” said Davison resident Gordon Pfeiffer.

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray said the extra pay automatically will be added to workers’ accounts and they don’t need to take any extra steps. Everyone receiving at least $100 in state unemployment benefits will receive the full $300 federal benefit.

“Our goal now is to work as quickly as possible to implement this new program to get people the benefits they need,” Gray said.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 8 to allow states to apply for additional unemployment benefits after negotiations for a new federal economic stimulus bill broke down. Existing benefits paid by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency count as the state’s 25% match.

“Being off work right now, I have a 5 year old and he’s not in school for obvious reasons. Being able to stay home and play dad while receiving unemployment benefits is a huge help,” Pfeiffer added.

Federal funding comes from FEMA’s $44 billion disaster recovery fund.

“I think with the little extra money people were getting added a bit of a cushion,” Pfeiffer added.

Whitmer again called on Trump and Congress to pass another federal economic aid package that includes continued unemployment supplemental pay.

“Michigan families, frontline workers and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

