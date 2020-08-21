Advertisement

Flint Community Schools making sure students have supplies for online classes

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools is ensuring all students have the resources they need at home to have a successful start to the school year.

It’s all starting with a friendly knock on the door during Operation Return to Learn. Administrators, teachers and staff are bringing school to their students.

“We’re feet to the pavement the next couple of days, making sure that all of our scholars have the opportunity to learn this year,” said Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

That means making sure students are equipped with all the gizmos and gadgets to make virtual learning as seamless as possible.

“We’re giving out devices. We’re giving out hotspots, so families that do not have internet have internet so that they can learn, and we’re making sure that they’re linking with their teachers so that this year is not a loss,” Jones said.

These administrators have been working to help students wherever possible since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

“Our effort was to reach every family,” said Flint schools official Todd Barlass. “We were able to link families with food resources, with water resources, families that have medical needs we connected to our community health workers.”

Staff have been hard at work Wednesday and Thursday knocking on doors and checking in on families and students. Their work isn’t done and they also will be out next Monday.

“We just want our families to know that we care, we’re thinking about them and we’re trying to connect with them,” Jones said. “FCS is just one district trying to connect with families. We care about our whole community. This is not just about FCS. It’s about our children getting ready to get back to school.

