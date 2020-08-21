Advertisement

Flint delegate to Democratic National Convention reflects on the experience

By Dawn Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Democrats wrapped up their four-day virtual convention Thursday night with former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepting his party’s nomination for president.

Frank Burger of Flint was a delegate to the convention. On Friday, he looked back on his most memorable moments from the event.

Burger, like most delegates, watched the Democratic National Convention from home this year. He was pleased with the virtual presentation.

“It was a really well done, professional event,” he said. “The moderators each evening were wonderful. The speakers were wonderful. You felt so exhilarating.”

Burger said each night offered an unforgettable moment.

“My highlight for night No. 1 has to be Michelle Obama,” he said. “I would say night two for me would have to be the roll call vote. That would be the highlight of that evening. Seeing Denise and Judy Shepard just really hit home for me being a member of the LGBTQ community.”

His fondest memory of the third night was Sen. Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination. But Biden’s speech on Thursday evening was the most memorable part of the four-day convention.

“I think it was the best speech I have ever heard him give,” Burger said. “You know, Joe did a nice job of showing how he is a caring compassionate guy. He is a man of character he stands by his words. You know, one of the things that I like, he said I may be a democratic president but I will be an American president for everyone.”

The Republican Party hosts its national convention next week Monday through Thursday. The event is based in Charlotte, N.C., but most of the four-day event will take place online, including acceptance speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

