Heat wave beings in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we head into the final weeks of summer, a long heat wave is expected to overtake the area with temperatures well above average for the foreseeable future. Side note: on Friday, the average high in Mid-Michigan falls to 79 degrees.

A weather pattern more similar to something we would see in the middle of July is expected to lock in over the Great Lakes region which means low-end storm chances and very warm temperatures for the next several days. On Friday, we'll start the day with a few clouds but skies should become mostly sunny during the afternoon. To the north, a stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s.

Into the weekend, more sunshine expected on Saturday as it will be another hot day across Mid-Michigan. Once again, there is a low chance for a stray shower or storm north of the Saginaw Bay. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. On Sunday, like a broken record, a stray storm will be possible across the entire area with afternoon highs in the upper 80s once again.

Heading into next week, stray storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Towards the middle and end of the week, this heat wave could intensify a little bit more but there is a little bit of model disagreement with this so we kept temperatures in the upper 80s but it is possible that 90s will be added to the forecast in the future. Next chance for rain will be next Thursday.

