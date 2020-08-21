JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Thursday was another gorgeous day across Mid-Michigan. Despite the fact that temperatures began at below-average levels in many areas to begin the day, the combination of sunshine and southwesterly winds was enough to push afternoon readings to above-average levels. With a southwesterly breeze likely to hold for a while, warmer air will continue to move in overhead. Temperatures early Friday morning will likely surround the 60-degree mark as mostly fair skies hold.

Mid-summertime conditions are expected for our Friday and Saturday. A good bit of sunshine will combine with a west-southwesterly breeze to support high temperatures in the upper 80s, to around 90. Friday will see sky conditions ranging from partly, to mostly sunny. North of the Saginaw Bay, a few showers may pop up, but nothing that will last for very long. Saturday will probably turn out to be a little brighter, but the trend during the afternoon will be for some clouds to spill in from the northwest.

Sunday will bring us a little better chance of a few showers or thundershowers, but anything that does pop up shouldn’t be too heavy or last for very long. Overall, partly sunny skies are expected for the day, so don’t cancel any plans you may have made. High temperatures for the afternoon will once again cruise through the 80s. In fact, it looks like the summertime heat will hold for the next several days. Highs in the 80s are expected to last through much of next week. - JR