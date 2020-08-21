Major I-69 project coming in Flint next year, which could bring changes to parallel streets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning another major project on I-69 in Flint next year and it could involve changes to a pair of streets that run parallel to the freeway.

A full reconstruction of the freeway is planned from Dort Highway to Fenton Road during the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons. The project will extend east of the last major I-69 reconstruction from I-75 to Fenton Road, which was completed last year.

As part of the upcoming project, MDOT is proposing a road diet for Eighth and Ninth streets between Saginaw and Grand Traverse streets in Flint. The configuration would switch from three lanes to two for the freeway service streets.

MDOT is hosting an online open house to discuss the plans for Eighth and Ninth streets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1. The event will be carried live on Microsoft Teams. Call 248-509-0316 and use conference ID 130 704 980# to take part.

The entire project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuild Michigan plan to borrow $3.5 billion for projects along the state’s busiest freeways and trunklines. More than 120 projects will be added or expanded on MDOT’s slate over the next five years.

