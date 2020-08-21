Advertisement

Major I-69 project coming in Flint next year, which could bring changes to parallel streets

MDOT is planning a road diet for Eighth and Ninth streets in Flint as part of a full reconstruction of I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road in 2021 and 2022.
MDOT is planning a road diet for Eighth and Ninth streets in Flint as part of a full reconstruction of I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road in 2021 and 2022.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning another major project on I-69 in Flint next year and it could involve changes to a pair of streets that run parallel to the freeway.

A full reconstruction of the freeway is planned from Dort Highway to Fenton Road during the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons. The project will extend east of the last major I-69 reconstruction from I-75 to Fenton Road, which was completed last year.

As part of the upcoming project, MDOT is proposing a road diet for Eighth and Ninth streets between Saginaw and Grand Traverse streets in Flint. The configuration would switch from three lanes to two for the freeway service streets.

MDOT is hosting an online open house to discuss the plans for Eighth and Ninth streets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1. The event will be carried live on Microsoft Teams. Call 248-509-0316 and use conference ID 130 704 980# to take part.

The entire project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuild Michigan plan to borrow $3.5 billion for projects along the state’s busiest freeways and trunklines. More than 120 projects will be added or expanded on MDOT’s slate over the next five years.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
High school bands preparing for the unknown as football gets pushed back

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

Back To School

Health officials encourage children to stay on a vaccine schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Barbour
They say with COVID-19, regular vaccinations can boost immunity

AP

Earthquake rattles southeast Michigan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The earthquake hit night near Monroe in the southeastern corner of Michigan.

Back To School

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.

Latest News

Sports

Flint City will feature a mostly local roster for its exhibition season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Bucks provide a unique opportunity for some local talent in their 6-game exhibition season.

Sports

Flint City will feature a mostly local roster for its exhibition season

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Bucks provide a unique opportunity for some local talent in their 6-game exhibition season.

Sports

Genesee Christian enters the season with an extra chip on its shoulder

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Soldiers have last year's district semifinals loss at the forefront of their mind, and they say they're using that as motivation heading into the year.

Sports

Genesee Christian enters the season with some extra motivation

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Soldiers have last year's district semifinals loss at the forefront of their mind, and they say they're using that as motivation heading into the year.

News

3.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Metro Detroit

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An earthquake was felt outside of the Metro-Detroit area.

Sports

Carman-Ainsworth star guard heads to Arizona for his senior season

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Cavaliers leading scorer Jayden Nunn will attend Dream City Christian in Arizona for his senior year of high school.