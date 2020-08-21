Advertisement

Michigan Secretary of State branch offices extending hours through September

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s branch offices are extending their hours through September for residents whose driver’s licenses and state ID cards expire from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30.

Residents can make appointments between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until Sept. 30. Appointments can be made on the Secretary of State’s website or by calling 1-888-767-6424.

“These special appointments are another tool helping us to ensure continued service to Michigan residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Since June 1, when our branches reopened for appointments, we’ve completed more than 3 million transactions at branches, online, through self-service stations and by mail to serve the people of Michigan.”

Driver’s license, state ID and vehicle registrations that expire after March 1 were extended to Sept. 30 due to temporary closures and reduced Secretary of State branch office services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extended evening hours are set aside only for driver’s license and state ID renewals that must be completed in person. All other appointments scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. will be canceled and must be rescheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most driver’s license transactions can be completed online or by mail. Vehicle registration renewals can be completed online, by mail or at one of the 120 self-service kiosks inside stores around the state.

