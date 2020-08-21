Mid-Michigan schools limiting volunteers to prevent coronavirus spread

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Most companies and organizations are limiting people allowed inside their buildings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

School superintendents around Mid-Michigan are taking similar precautions by limiting or eliminating volunteers and other visitors.

It’s not uncommon for schools to allow volunteers or parents to come into their child’s classroom, but Davison Community Schools aren’t allowing them this year.

Superintendent Kevin Brown said it was a difficult decision, because volunteers are often in and out of the classroom throughout a normal school year. In many cases, they’re acting as teacher support or sharing their special skills with students.

But this year, guest speakers, volunteers and non-school district employees will not be allowed to come into Davison Community School buildings.

“The fewer people in, the better off,” Brown said. “So having volunteers in the classroom is a huge benefit to the teachers and to the students and promotes parent engagement. While in Phase 4, I just can’t see it happening.”

Brown said there will also be no field trips planned for the Davison students while still in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan.

