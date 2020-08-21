MIOSHA cites Saginaw company, 5 others for serious coronavirus violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw company and five others in Michigan received citations from state regulators over alleged serious coronavirus health and safety violations.

Each of the six companies faces a $7,000 fine from the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration for failing to properly provide for employees’ health and safety by preventing the spread of coronavirus. The companies are:

Coop’s Iron Works, a fitness center in Saginaw.

United Shore Financial Services in Pontiac.

The UPS distribution facility in Livonia.

A Speedway gas station and convenience store location in Waterford.

Dan Freed, a residential contractor in Eaton Rapids.

Hills Roofing in Niles.

Specific violations found at the companies include a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The Associated Press is reporting that Coop’s was cited for reopening without authorization, because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders require gyms and fitness centers to remain closed. The Saginaw County Health Department referred Coop’s to state regulators after linking 20 confirmed coronavirus cases to the facility.

Each of the six companies will have 15 business days to appeal before the fines are finalized.

Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said a vast majority of businesses around the state are following proper guidance to prevent coronavirus spread among employees.

“We’re focused on education first so employers know what they must do to safely reopen. But a failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk,” he said. “While these citations are necessary to prevent potential serious illness, they are not a reflection of the tremendous cooperation we have seen from employers and their workers across the state.”

